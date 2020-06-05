Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Given New GBX 375 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 635 ($8.35) to GBX 375 ($4.93) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MGGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 305 ($4.01) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Meggitt to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Redburn Partners cut shares of Meggitt to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Societe Generale cut shares of Meggitt to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 342 ($4.50) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Meggitt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 345.82 ($4.55).

Meggitt stock opened at GBX 361 ($4.75) on Wednesday. Meggitt has a 12-month low of GBX 196.15 ($2.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 701.80 ($9.23). The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 266.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 490.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41.

In other Meggitt news, insider Tony Wood bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 416 ($5.47) per share, with a total value of £24,960 ($32,833.46). Also, insider Marina Thomas sold 2,576 shares of Meggitt stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.04), for a total transaction of £7,908.32 ($10,402.95). In the last three months, insiders bought 31,055 shares of company stock valued at $8,785,960.

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

