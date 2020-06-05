Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,955 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,240,504,000 after acquiring an additional 288,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $1,579,988,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,211,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,192,433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after purchasing an additional 625,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,595,182 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $594,463,000 after buying an additional 592,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MCD shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.21.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $199.79 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $143.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.97.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

