McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 168 ($2.21) to GBX 96 ($1.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.37) price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered their price objective on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.37) price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 121.88 ($1.60).

Shares of MCS opened at GBX 79.10 ($1.04) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.77 million and a PE ratio of 13.84. McCarthy & Stone has a 12 month low of GBX 36.51 ($0.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 160.20 ($2.11). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 71.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 114.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

In other news, insider Mike Lloyd bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £14,000 ($18,416.21).

About McCarthy & Stone

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

