Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Trading Up 5.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $16.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Mastercraft Boat traded as high as $16.55 and last traded at $16.34, 229,986 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 298,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MCFT. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Mastercraft Boat from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercraft Boat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercraft Boat by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 49,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 9.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $291.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Mastercraft Boat had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a positive return on equity of 57.30%. The firm had revenue of $102.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

