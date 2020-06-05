Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 25,778 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $14,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stephens cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $280.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.39.

In other news, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $174.49 per share, for a total transaction of $174,490.00. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $1,180,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,325,596.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $225.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.08 and a 12-month high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.11 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

