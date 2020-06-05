Marsh & McLennan Companies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,117 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 560% compared to the typical volume of 472 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMC opened at $108.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.99.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 30.94%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Several brokerages have commented on MMC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

