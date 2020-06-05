Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on the retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 230 ($3.03). Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.92% from the company’s previous close.

MKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 148.60 ($1.95).

Shares of LON:MKS opened at GBX 109.65 ($1.44) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 88.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.78. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 73.90 ($0.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 242.20 ($3.19). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 94.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 152.16.

In related news, insider Justin King acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($24,993.42).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

