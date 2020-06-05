Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $95.02

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.02 and last traded at $94.31, with a volume of 836800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.31.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.92. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 58.45%. The company had revenue of $153.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert G. Howell sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $2,790,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,925 shares in the company, valued at $11,605,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,351.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $3,728,695 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,784,000 after buying an additional 255,370 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $86,109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 470,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,514,000 after acquiring an additional 38,048 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

