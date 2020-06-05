Man Group (LON:EMG) Price Target Raised to GBX 159 at Morgan Stanley

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 154 ($2.03) to GBX 159 ($2.09) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EMG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Man Group from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Man Group from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 145 ($1.91) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Man Group from GBX 161 ($2.12) to GBX 128 ($1.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Man Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 158.36 ($2.08).

EMG opened at GBX 142.20 ($1.87) on Wednesday. Man Group has a twelve month low of GBX 84.72 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 177.10 ($2.33). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 134.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 141.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73.

In related news, insider Luke Ellis bought 626,982 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £595,632.90 ($783,521.31).

Man Group

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

