Macy’s (NYSE:M) Receiving Very Negative Press Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Macy’s (NYSE:M) have trended very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Macy’s earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $8.21 on Friday. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on M. Cleveland Research lowered Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.61.

In related news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $33,492.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $130,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,747 shares of company stock valued at $36,821. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

