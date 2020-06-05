M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. engages in homebuilding and financial service businesses in the United States. It is engaged in the construction, sale and related financing of residential housing and the acquisition and development of land for use in the Denver, Phoenix, Maryland, Virginia, mid Atlantic region, Las Vegas, Dallas, California metropolitan areas. MDC’s homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream. MDC’s commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. The Company’s subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through Home American Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MDC. Wedbush cut their target price on M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of MDC opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average is $35.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.51.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.13). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,173,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,819,000 after purchasing an additional 88,352 shares during the last quarter. CVentures Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $308,192,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,047,000 after purchasing an additional 91,592 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 850,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,731,000 after purchasing an additional 49,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 814,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,071,000 after purchasing an additional 22,785 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

