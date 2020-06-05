LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Up 8.7% After Analyst Upgrade

LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) traded up 8.7% during trading on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $38.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. LYFT traded as high as $35.56 and last traded at $34.44, 16,755,646 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 72% from the average session volume of 9,716,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.68.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LYFT from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of LYFT from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of LYFT from $85.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of LYFT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on LYFT from $72.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

Get LYFT alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of LYFT during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LYFT in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in LYFT by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LYFT during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.67.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $955.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.44 million. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 45.73% and a negative net margin of 49.05%. As a group, analysts expect that LYFT Inc will post -4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.