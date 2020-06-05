LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives “Buy” Rating from KeyCorp

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by KeyCorp in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of LYFT from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of LYFT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of LYFT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of LYFT from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LYFT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. LYFT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

LYFT opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.33. LYFT has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.67.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. LYFT had a negative net margin of 49.05% and a negative return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $955.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.44 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LYFT will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,684,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $158,519,000 after buying an additional 171,421 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in LYFT by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,053,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $45,303,000 after purchasing an additional 133,698 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LYFT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AO Asset Management LP raised its stake in LYFT by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 487,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $20,959,000 after purchasing an additional 181,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in LYFT by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

