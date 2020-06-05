Luc Walter Sells 80,282 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) SVP Luc Walter sold 80,282 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $7,931,058.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,310,715.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

APH stock opened at $101.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

APH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,478,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,272,782,000 after purchasing an additional 365,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,996,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,748,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,822,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,007,383,000 after purchasing an additional 234,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amphenol by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,168,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,428,530,000 after purchasing an additional 43,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,099,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,093,082,000 after acquiring an additional 770,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

