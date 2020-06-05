Loop Capital Upgrades Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) to “Buy”

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) was upgraded by stock analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Navistar International from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Longbow Research lowered shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Navistar International in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Navistar International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

Shares of NYSE NAV traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,395. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65. Navistar International has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 2.56.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Navistar International will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Navistar International by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Navistar International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Navistar International by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Navistar International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Navistar International by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

