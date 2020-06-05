Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Investment analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “reduce” rating and a $260.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.83% from the stock’s previous close.

AVGO has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.16.

Shares of AVGO opened at $308.89 on Friday. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.07.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $16,643,562. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

