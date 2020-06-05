Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Investment analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “reduce” rating and a $260.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.83% from the stock’s previous close.
AVGO has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.16.
Shares of AVGO opened at $308.89 on Friday. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.07.
In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $16,643,562. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.
