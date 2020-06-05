Lookers (LON:LOOK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Lookers (LON:LOOK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Lookers in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

LOOK stock opened at GBX 27 ($0.36) on Wednesday. Lookers has a 12 month low of GBX 10.54 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 88 ($1.16). The firm has a market cap of $100.20 million and a PE ratio of 3.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars, and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. It operates 155 franchised dealerships representing 32 manufacturers from 100 locations.

