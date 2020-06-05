Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LMP has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Londonmetric Property from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Londonmetric Property from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Londonmetric Property to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 204 ($2.68) in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 212.33 ($2.79).

Shares of LMP stock opened at GBX 220 ($2.89) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 193.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 211.26. Londonmetric Property has a one year low of GBX 132.90 ($1.75) and a one year high of GBX 245.40 ($3.23). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

