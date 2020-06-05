LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Price Up 6.9%

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)’s stock price rose 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.30 and last traded at $30.17, approximately 2,420,710 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,653,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average is $29.27.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other LKQ news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of LKQ by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 676,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,145,000 after buying an additional 337,747 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in LKQ by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in LKQ by 432.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 384,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 312,145 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in LKQ by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 474,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in LKQ by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 861,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

