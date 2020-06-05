Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $69.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Livongo Health traded as high as $64.44 and last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 2558539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.33.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LVGO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Livongo Health from $36.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Livongo Health from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Livongo Health from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Livongo Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Get Livongo Health alerts:

In related news, Chairman Glen Tullman sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $9,764,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,071,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,571,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jennifer Schneider sold 6,700 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $395,166.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 229,489 shares in the company, valued at $13,535,261.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 508,257 shares of company stock valued at $26,878,635. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KPCB XVI Associates LLC bought a new position in Livongo Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,686,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Livongo Health in the 4th quarter worth $104,362,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Livongo Health by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,598,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,002 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,745,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,813,000 after purchasing an additional 265,835 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 29.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 950,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,113,000 after purchasing an additional 215,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.86.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.11 million. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 22.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 114.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Livongo Health will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.