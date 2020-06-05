Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is the world’s premier live entertainment company, consisting of Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Front Line Management Group. The Company engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its concert pipe. Live Nation owns and operates many venues, including House of Blues music venues and locations, such as The Fillmore in San Francisco, Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre in New York and London’s Wembley Arena. In addition, it also produces, promotes or hosts theatrical, specialized motor sports and other live entertainment events. The Company is driving major innovations in ticketing technology, marketing and service. It offers ticket sales, ticket resale services, and marketing and distribution through ticketmaster.com, an e-commerce site on the Internet. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and is based in Beverly Hills, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. G.Research lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $53.91 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average of $57.45.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.36). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino bought 25,650 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.98 per share, with a total value of $999,837.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,420,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,336,628.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James S. Kahan bought 2,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.96 per share, for a total transaction of $85,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,910.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $416,119,000. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,177,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,475,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,976,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,938,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

