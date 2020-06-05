Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.57.

Shares of LLNW stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $611.46 million, a P/E ratio of -46.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $102,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,571.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 20,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $105,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,382 in the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

