Lido Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 66.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 36,745 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Williams Companies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,659,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,809,000 after buying an additional 309,580 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 541,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after buying an additional 237,740 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Williams Companies by 245.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 33,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 23,626 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 115,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMB. TD Securities increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.53.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 172.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.76. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $502,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,246,838.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Spence purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,107.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $863,913 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

