Lido Advisors LLC Raises Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,005,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,361,944,000 after purchasing an additional 557,818 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,925,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,746,000 after acquiring an additional 173,949 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,463,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,999,000 after acquiring an additional 837,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $213,432,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,864,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,234,000 after acquiring an additional 466,872 shares during the period.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP stock opened at $106.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $112.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.38%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $239,551.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $344,029.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,214 shares of company stock worth $2,106,471 over the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCHP. Mizuho upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.95.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.