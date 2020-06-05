Lido Advisors LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the first quarter worth $310,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 118,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1,564.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PCEF opened at $20.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $23.96.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

