Lido Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 236,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 24.4% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 55,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,645,000 after buying an additional 10,811 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the first quarter valued at $1,221,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 61.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 27.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares during the period.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.88.

In related news, Director Laurence A. Chapman sold 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,042,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $218,702.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,606 shares in the company, valued at $232,452.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,326 shares of company stock worth $13,043,878. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $139.49 on Friday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $158.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.75. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.19.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.