Lido Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Anthem by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 21.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 17.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.14.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $289.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $312.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total value of $313,618.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,655 shares of company stock worth $15,600,127 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

