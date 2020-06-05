Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 136 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AON by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AON. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra decreased their price objective on AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AON from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.60.

Shares of AON stock opened at $198.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.89. Aon PLC has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $238.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.90.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. AON had a return on equity of 63.91% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,617.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total value of $118,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,100 shares of company stock worth $761,100 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

