LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Releases Earnings Results

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($4.23), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. LexinFintech had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 43.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LX opened at $8.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. LexinFintech has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. China Renaissance Securities downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.58 price objective on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.32.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

