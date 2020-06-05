Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LEVL. ValuEngine raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Level One Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

NASDAQ LEVL opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Level One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The company has a market capitalization of $136.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.80.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $19.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVL. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Level One Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,293,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 107.6% during the first quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 41,460 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 639,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Level One Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Level One Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. 45.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

