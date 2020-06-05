Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Trading 8.4% Higher

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)’s share price rose 8.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.50 and last traded at $35.12, approximately 1,755,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,563,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.39.

LEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.

The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.40.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 634.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2,377.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

