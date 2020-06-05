Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells and finances manufactured homes distributed through independent retailers and company-owned stores as well as directly to manufactured housing communities. It operates primarily in the southern United States. Legacy Housing Corporation is based in Bedford, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LEGH. ValuEngine upgraded Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on Legacy Housing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Legacy Housing from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $321.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Legacy Housing has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 18.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Legacy Housing will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voss Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 404,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 98,667 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

