Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) rose 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.06 and last traded at $30.77, approximately 911,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 872,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.32.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut their target price on shares of Lazard from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lazard from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on Lazard from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Lazard from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.75.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.73 million. Lazard had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 52.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.32%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 58,375 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 448.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

