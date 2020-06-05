Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.51.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $210.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 4.21. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $68.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.63.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $204.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.46 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a positive return on equity of 15.20%. Analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,592,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,877,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 842,771 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 588.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,771,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,790,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 414,055 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

