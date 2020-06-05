Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC. has five divisions and three wholly-owned subsidiaries: One large division manufactures disposable/limited use garments and the four smaller divisions, Chemland, manufactures suits for use by toxic waste clean up teams; Fireland Fyrepel Products, manufactures fire and heat protective apparel and protective systems for personnel; Highland, manufactures specialty safety and industrial work gloves and Uniland, manufactures industrial and medical woven cloth garments. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LAKE. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lakeland Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LAKE opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.56 million, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lakeland Industries has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average is $13.44.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 31,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $518,562.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 394,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,526,717.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 222,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

