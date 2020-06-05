Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised Lakeland Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average is $43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $49.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.41 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 32.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $92,183.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. acquired 3,075 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.27 per share, with a total value of $99,230.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,613 shares in the company, valued at $761,991.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 15,075 shares of company stock valued at $529,480 and sold 5,476 shares valued at $238,733. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 12,023 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

