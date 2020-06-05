Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) rose 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.86, approximately 1,927,776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,245,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

LADR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ladder Capital from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Ladder Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 108.52 and a quick ratio of 108.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.32.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $50.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.41 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 93.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LADR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,971,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 242.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 1,036,257 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,583.5% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 849,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 798,812 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $3,711,000. Finally, Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $5,861,000. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital Company Profile (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

