La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.39% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are La-Z-Boy and England. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew, Hammary and Kincaid. The company-owned Retail segment of the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes the stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and the independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for Kincaid and England. “

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on La-Z-Boy from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sidoti downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cfra raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.52. La-Z-Boy has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 11.8% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,698,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,451,000 after purchasing an additional 284,010 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,496,000 after acquiring an additional 87,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after acquiring an additional 43,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 43.8% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 596,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after acquiring an additional 181,726 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La-Z-Boy (LZB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.