L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.77% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

LRLCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered L OREAL CO/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L OREAL CO/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of L OREAL CO/ADR stock opened at $60.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 0.55. L OREAL CO/ADR has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.87.

About L OREAL CO/ADR

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

