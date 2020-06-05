KT (NYSE:KT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

KT (NYSE:KT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KT Corporation provides telecommunication services. Its services include mobile telecommunications services, telephone services, fixed-line and VoIP telephone services. The Company also provides interconnection services to other telecommunications companies, broadband Internet access services and other Internet-related services. It also offers information technology and network services, including consulting, designing, building, and maintaining of systems and communication networks. KT Corporation, formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp., is headquartered in Sungnam, South Korea. “

Get KT alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut KT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

NYSE KT opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.81. KT has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KT during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in KT in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in KT by 580.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in KT in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in KT in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

About KT

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KT (KT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.