Kontoor Brands Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,067 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 540% compared to the average volume of 635 call options.

Shares of KTB opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.68. The firm has a market cap of $973.07 million and a PE ratio of 13.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $43.24.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 380.70% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.47 million. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 18,000 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,475 shares in the company, valued at $439,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 273.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 108.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

KTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

