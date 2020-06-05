Kontoor Brands Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,067 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 540% compared to the average volume of 635 call options.
Shares of KTB opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.68. The firm has a market cap of $973.07 million and a PE ratio of 13.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $43.24.
Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 380.70% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.47 million. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 273.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 108.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.
KTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.
