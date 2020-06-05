Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Upgraded at Susquehanna Bancshares

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.48. The stock had a trading volume of 419,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,093. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.68. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 380.70% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.47 million. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

