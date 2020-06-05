Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Upgraded at Susquehanna Bancshares

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.
Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.48. The stock had a trading volume of 419,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,093. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.68. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98.
In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
