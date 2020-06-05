KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.39, Fidelity Earnings reports. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 17.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%.

Shares of KLXE stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.45. KLX Energy Services has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $21.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KLXE shares. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on shares of KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. G.Research cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Gabelli cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

In other news, VP Gary J. Roberts acquired 217,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $274,000.86. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

