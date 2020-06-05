KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 2.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 0.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in KLA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in KLA by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in KLA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLAC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of KLA from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $7.36 on Friday, reaching $193.65. 249,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $104.45 and a fifty-two week high of $189.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. KLA had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $759,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,974 shares in the company, valued at $603,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total transaction of $444,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,796 shares of company stock valued at $7,498,933 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

