KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Cut to Hold at HSBC

KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of KIGRY opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.48. KION GRP AG/ADR has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.45.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

