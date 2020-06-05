Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,052,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 334,885 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $14,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 28,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kinder Morgan news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Also, Director William A. Smith bought 6,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.21.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

