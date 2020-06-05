Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Kimco Realty earned a coverage optimism score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Kimco Realty’s ranking:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Compass Point downgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Kimco Realty to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.93.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,408.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

