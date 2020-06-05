Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,141 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 617,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,791,000 after buying an additional 56,653 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,537,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,553,000 after acquiring an additional 581,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,621,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,284,000 after acquiring an additional 383,610 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 144,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 20,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.96.

In other news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,408.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.