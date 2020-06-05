KeyCorp Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by KeyCorp in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UBER. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Uber Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.91.

NYSE UBER opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average is $31.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The stock has a market cap of $62.09 billion and a PE ratio of -4.71.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $3,950,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $5,157,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,856,058.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,900,000 shares of company stock worth $53,396,500 in the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $509,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $570,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 740,306 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $22,017,000 after purchasing an additional 27,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

