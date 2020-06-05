Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:KEN opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.83. Kenon has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Kenon by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Kenon by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel. It operates through OPC, Qoros, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

